Is India leaving Kerala to recover from floods on its own?
02:37
World
They were Kerala’s worst floods in almost a century. More than 400 people were killed and almost two million have been left homeless in the southern Indian state. Now that the rains have subsided, it's time to rebuild. The state's finance minister says it needs $3 billion. But India's central government has offered only a fraction of that, while rejecting aid from abroad. Hyder Abbasi reports.
September 5, 2018
