POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is India’s BJP failing the people of Kerala?
14:40
World
Is India’s BJP failing the people of Kerala?
More than a million people have been displaced from their homes in the Indian state of Kerala after the worst flooding in almost a century. State officials say the federal government isn’t giving them what they need to rebuild, and even rejected an offer of aid from the UAE. Is the Indian government doing enough to help the people of Kerala? Guests Thomas Isaac – Kerala’s Finance Minister from the Community Party of India (Marxist) Amit Kapoor – Chairman of India’s Institute for Competitiveness
September 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?