Is Chinese investment helping or harming Africa?

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently pledged $60 billion for projects in Africa, in the form of assistance, investment and loans. But some view the cash with suspicion. Many African nations are only just recovering from years of debt distress. And as Africa's biggest investor, Beijing is guaranteed to always have a major say at the negotiating table. So is their relationship really win-win? Guests Gyude Moore – Liberia’s former Minister of Public Works Grant Harris – Former senior adviser to Barack Obama on Africa Victor Gao – Director of the China National Association of International Studies