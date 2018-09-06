POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austerity measures spark protests in Argentina | Money Talks
07:03
BizTech
Austerity measures spark protests in Argentina | Money Talks
Argentina is cutting spending and raising taxes in response to rising foreign debt and a crumbling currency. President Mauricio Macri said the measures will help balance the budget. But many are protesting the austerity measures, while others said the government has little choice. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas for more on this and other emerging markets. #Argentina #austerity #economy
September 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?