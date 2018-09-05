World Share

Space Odyssey: Commercialisation of the final frontier

America's foremost space physicist, has said that the world's first trillionaire will be the person to first mine asteroids. Space is ready to be exploited both commercially and as we've heard from the White House recently, militarily. Who's going to reap the rewards and are Space Wars coming not just to a cinema near you, but to your everyday life? Joining me at the Roundtable is Mitch Hunter-Scalion, founder of the Asteroid Mining Corporation; Frans von der Dunk, professor of space law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Sarah Cruddas, space journalist and director at space for humanity; and Mark Hempsell, former president of the British Interplanetary Society. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.