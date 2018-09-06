September 6, 2018
02:26
02:26
The Trump Presidency: Protesters removed from Kavanaugh's hearing
President Trump's nomination for the next Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, has been appearing before Senators at his confirmation hearing. Democrats fear that Kavanaugh - a conservative - will shift the Court to the right on key social issues including abortion and affirmative action. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #Trump #Kavanaugh #protests
