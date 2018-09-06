World Share

How is Argentina addressing their currency crisis?

From the Turkish lira to the Argentine peso, currencies in emerging markets are in crisis. This year the peso has lost roughly half its value. The central bank has raised interest rates to 60%, the highest anywhere in the world. The tumbling currency has also forced President Mauricio Macri to take further action, including massive spending cuts and a loan from the IMF. Is that the way to stabilise the economy? Guests Arturo Porzecanski – Director of the International Economics Program at the American University in Washington Craig Copetas – TRT World Editor-at-Large