POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How is Argentina addressing their currency crisis?
14:56
World
How is Argentina addressing their currency crisis?
From the Turkish lira to the Argentine peso, currencies in emerging markets are in crisis. This year the peso has lost roughly half its value. The central bank has raised interest rates to 60%, the highest anywhere in the world. The tumbling currency has also forced President Mauricio Macri to take further action, including massive spending cuts and a loan from the IMF. Is that the way to stabilise the economy? Guests Arturo Porzecanski – Director of the International Economics Program at the American University in Washington Craig Copetas – TRT World Editor-at-Large
September 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?