Sweden Elections: Anti-immigration party rising in opinion polls
02:49
World
Sweden Elections: Anti-immigration party rising in opinion polls
Seven million Swedish voters go to the polls on Sunday in what could be the country's most important election in decades. The populist anti immigration Sweden Democrats are surging in the polls, and they could become the second largest party. That could make forming a coalition government much harder and is forcing many Swedes to consider what kind of country theirs should be. Simon McGrgeor-Wood reports. #sweden #election #democracy
September 6, 2018
