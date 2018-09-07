Michael Keaton | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
His name will be forever linked with one of the most memorable characters to ever grace the big screen: Beetlejuice. But Michael Keaton is more than just a comedy actor. From that role came later ones where he played everything from a real superhero to a washed up one. So as the actor celebrates another birthday, we thought we'd take a look back at a career that never seems to slow down. To take a look at some of the highlights of Michael Keaton's career, and find out what he's up to next, Showcase is joined by movie critic and journalist David D'arcy from New York. #MichaelKeaton #Cinema #Showcase
September 7, 2018
