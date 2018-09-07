World Share

Skripal Poisoning: France, Germany, Canada and US back Britain

The US, Germany, France and Canada released a joint statement - saying they back UK's findings over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury last March. This came before the British government presented evidence about the case to the UN security council. Russia has continued to deny any role in the poisoning and dismissed the inquiry. Frank Ucciardo reports. #Skripal #Britain #Spy