POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Skripal Poisoning: France, Germany, Canada and US back Britain
02:19
World
Skripal Poisoning: France, Germany, Canada and US back Britain
The US, Germany, France and Canada released a joint statement - saying they back UK's findings over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury last March. This came before the British government presented evidence about the case to the UN security council. Russia has continued to deny any role in the poisoning and dismissed the inquiry. Frank Ucciardo reports. #Skripal #Britain #Spy
September 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?