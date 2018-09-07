POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan Female Doctors: Women struggle against inequality in workplace
The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has made a priority of creating a society "where women can shine", but it's an uphill battle. A Japanese medical school was recently discovered to have deliberately cut women's scores on their entrance tests, and to have been doing so for at least ten years, because they may leave their jobs if they have children. As Mayu Yoshida reports, many female doctors and nurses say they're struggling to find a work-life balance. #japan #women #inequality
September 7, 2018
