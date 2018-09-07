TIFF 2018 | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Attracting nearly half a million people each year, the Toronto International Film Festival has become one of the main destinations for cinephiles and filmmakers from around the globe. Over the years, its selection of features has received praise both for its variety and diversity. And is often looked at as an early indicator for Oscar contenders. This year's lineup is made up of 343 films, including red-hot arthouse favourites and some indie productions waiting on the fringe. To speak about what to expect at this year's festival, the founder of awardswatch. com, Erik Anderson joins Showcase. #TorontoInternationalFilmFestival #TIFF #TIFF2018
September 7, 2018
