Is Nike cashing in on controversy?

American football player Colin Kaepernick became one of the most polarizing figures in the US when he knelt in protest during the US national anthem before games. Now the unsigned NFL quarterback is the face of Nike's latest campaign, called 'Dream Crazy'. And it's quite literally got people fired up. Social media is plastered with critics burning their Nike products and pledging to boycott. But the billion dollar brand has its supporters who applaud the firm for promoting a positive message. So, is this a principled stand or just a publicity stunt? Sandra Gathmann reports. #Kaepernick