FIFA suspends Palestine’s Football Chief
10:02
World
FIFA suspends Palestine’s Football Chief
When Argentina and Israel scheduled a friendly football match, many hoped for an exciting game. But the players never made it to the pitch. That's after the head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub warned that if the match took place, Israel would use it as a political tool. He then called on fans to target the Argentine team and burn the shirt of Lionel Messi. The warning forced Argentina to cancel, and FIFA suspended Rajoub from attending matches for a year. Guests Daoud Kuttab – Journalist and Columnist for Al Monitor Uzi Dann – Sports journalist at Haaretz
September 7, 2018
