World Share

Is Nike taking a principled stand or is this a publicity stunt?

Nike’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans burning with rage. Social media is plastered with critics settling alight their Nike products and pledging to boycott. But the billion dollar brand has its supporters who applaud the firm for promoting a positive message. So is Nike being principled or simply cashing in on controversy? Guests John Cardillo – Co-host on Newsmax TV and a former NYPD officer Bryn Anderson – Director of Brand Finance Ja’Mal Green – Community leader and candidate for Mayor