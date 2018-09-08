BizTech Share

Solar power lights up school in South Africa | Money Talks

South Africa's unexpected slump into a second recession in almost a decade has rattled its currency. The rand extended the worst decline among its emerging-market peers. Eskom employees have just ended a three-month strike for a pay increase. They reached a three-year wage deal with the company. That strike forced some generating units to be switched off, leading to the first power outages in three years. And the situation's worse in rural areas, where communities are not connected to the national grid. But could innovations in renewable energy end one of South Africa's biggest struggles? Adesewa Josh reports. #MoneyTalks #SouthAfrica #Energy