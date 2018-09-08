POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Solar power lights up school in South Africa | Money Talks
03:10
BizTech
Solar power lights up school in South Africa | Money Talks
South Africa's unexpected slump into a second recession in almost a decade has rattled its currency. The rand extended the worst decline among its emerging-market peers. Eskom employees have just ended a three-month strike for a pay increase. They reached a three-year wage deal with the company. That strike forced some generating units to be switched off, leading to the first power outages in three years. And the situation's worse in rural areas, where communities are not connected to the national grid. But could innovations in renewable energy end one of South Africa's biggest struggles? Adesewa Josh reports. #MoneyTalks #SouthAfrica #Energy
September 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?