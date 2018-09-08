BizTech Share

Swedish currency takes hit ahead of elections | Money Talks

Sweden's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.5%. But it signaled its intention to raise it in December. The decision comes as seven million voters prepare for Sweden's most crucial elections in years. The prospect of an anti-immigration government is aggravating a weakening Swedish krona. As Laila Humairah reports, the currency is just one of the economic challenges facing the next government. #MoneyTalks #Sweden #currency