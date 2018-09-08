POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Pakistan meet to restore bilateral ties | Money Talks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan - during a tour of the region. Both sides say the meeting will help reset bilateral ties, after Washington cut military aid to Islamabad. But as Mobin Nasir reports, in Pakistan, Trump's threat of pulling economic support may not work quite as well as it has for the US in the past. #MoneyTalks #Pakistan #Pompeo
September 8, 2018
