World Share

Will the assault on Idlib lead to another refugee crisis?

Idlib - home to an estimated 3 million people - mostly IDPs - is in the crosshairs of Bashar al Assad's forces - Regime soldiers and Iranian-backed mercenaries, fresh off a string of victories - are now massing near - the last rebel stronghold in northwest Syria. Guests: Basak Yavcan Associate Professor of Political Science at TOBB University of Economics and Technology Edouard Rodier Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council Europe. They're facing off against the NLF - or the national liberation front, which is backed by Turkey. And Al-Qaeda's Syria affiliate HTS - which controls major population centers including Idlib city. An estimated 60,000 rebel fighters including HTS are in Idlib. The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran have met in Tehran - not to just find common ground on Idlib, but a political solution to the conflict.