The War in Summit: Tehran summit fails to reach ceasefire deal
02:28
World
The War in Summit: Tehran summit fails to reach ceasefire deal
The lives of three million people living in Idlib province, in northwestern Syria hang in the balance but a highly anticipated summit failed to reach a ceasefire there. The leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey met in the Iranian capital to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict. But Iran and Russia rejected Turkey's peace proposal. Melinda Nucifora was at the summit. #Syria #Idlib #Tehran
September 7, 2018
