POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden Elections: Sweden's main parties unlikely to win majority
02:43
World
Sweden Elections: Sweden's main parties unlikely to win majority
On Sunday Swedes go to the polls with many predicting a strong showing for the right wing. Sweden Democrats who might end up holding the balance of power. That could leave traditional party coalitions struggling to form a government. However well the Sweden Democrats do, moderate parties say they will not work with them. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Stockholm. #Sweden #Elections #Stockholm
September 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?