What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Sweden Elections: No clear majority could mean hung parliament

Results from Sweden's election on Sunday suggest the two traditional party blocs on the left and right of Swedish politics are almost tied. Neither of them will have a clear majority in parliament, while the anti immigration Sweden Democrats increased their share of the vote but got less than they would have hoped for. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Sweden #Elections #HungParliament