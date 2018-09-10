World Share

The Una Regata: The World's most beautiful rafting race

In the Balkans, thousands of spectators gather to watch the annual rafting race, the Una Regata. Hundreds of competitors from all around the world challenge for top honours in the three-day long event. Talha Duman and Semir Sejfovic went to Bosnia for the 46th edition to see what the natural beauty of the Una River and the event means to the people of Bihac. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #UnaRegata #BosniaRafting #Bihac