The War in Syria: UN warns worst could be yet to come in Idlib

The United Nations has warned top diplomats from Russia, Iran and Turkey that the worst could be yet to come in the Syrian province of Idlib. Talks are being held in Geneva over concerns that a majoroffensive is aboutto be launched regime. Over the past week the regime and Russia have been bombing the province - which is the last remaining rebel stronghold. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned there will be global repercussions if nothing is done. Hasan Abdullah has more. #idlib #turkey #un