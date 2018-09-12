POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zrenjanin Contaminated Water: Serbian city with arsenic-tainted water
02:25
World
Zrenjanin Contaminated Water: Serbian city with arsenic-tainted water
For over ten years, arsenic-contaminated water has been a risk to public health in the Serbian city of Zrenjanin (ZREN-yah-neen). People in other northern cities and even neighbouring countries are also at risk. The contamination was first detected decades ago, but officials in Serbia are still struggling to deal with the scale of the problem. Milivoje Pantovic has the story. #serbia #arsenic #zrenjanin
September 12, 2018
