Istanbul Comics and Art Festival | Festivals | Showcase

Comic book festivals are often extravagant affairs of fantasy and cosplay, where fans are inundated with a neverending assortment of amusements on offer. But one festival is instead going to back to basics, and showcasing the core elements that go into creating a comic book to offer a more hands-on experience. Showcase sent Sharaz Ali to check it out. #ICAF #IstanbulComicsandArtFestival #Showcase