Facial Recognition: A technology with too much power?

It provides greater security, easier access to personal devices and effortless payments. Facial recognition is slowly being integrated into our lives, but the new technology is also controversial. Does it breach people’s privacy? And will it be used at the expense of human rights? Joining us is Mary-Ann Russon, Technology Reporter; Pippa King, Co-Director of Defend Digital me and Michael Veale, Researcher at the University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.