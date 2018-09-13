Jack Ma to step down as Alibaba chairman | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The man behind Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce firm, is stepping-down as chairman. Jack Ma had signaled his early retirement, but it still came as a surprise to many who thought it was too soon for him to leave. The eccentric 54-year-old has stolen the hearts of millions in China. He may now go back to his first love, education. Joel Flynn has more on the story from Hong Kong. #MoneyTalks #Alibaba #JackMa
September 13, 2018
