Cryptocurrencies lose $640B in value since January peak | Money Talks
05:22
BizTech
Cryptocurrencies lose $640B in value since January peak | Money Talks
The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin made millionaires, and in some cases billionaires, out of early adopters. But much of these massive gains has been wiped out as the euphoria fades, and regulators step in to protect investors. For more on the story, we speak to Talha Bhatty, director of the crypto-currency resource site, The Crypto Corp. #MoneyTalks #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency
September 13, 2018
