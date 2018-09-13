Advertisers spending more on mobile campaigns | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mobile advertising industry leaders from across the globe have been meeting in Istanbul for the inaugural Intelligence Summit, organised by mobile advertising firm, AdColony. They've been discussing the latest trends in digital marketing, as well as the challenges that lie ahead for the sector. TRT World's Auskar Surbakti sat down with AdColony CEO, Lars Boilesen, and asked him how the rise of the smartphone has changed the advertising industry. #MoneyTalks #IntelligenceSummit #Mobile
September 13, 2018
