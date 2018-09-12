September 12, 2018
Hurricane Florence: Residents prepare before storm arrives
Residents on the US east coast are being warned the hurricane on the way is stronger than anything they've seen before. Hurricane Florence is bearing down on North and South Carolina - and officials are describing it as life-threatening. A million people have been ordered to evacuate - but some are staying put to ride out the storm. Sally Ayhan has the latest. #Hurricane #Florence #Storm
