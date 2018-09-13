BizTech Share

Russia and China forge closer ties amid US tension | Money Talks

East Asian leaders and business people gathered in the Russian city of Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum. The three-day summit aimed to boost economic development in the Russian far east. It was Chinese President Xi Jinping's first time attending, hoping to get more Russian support for his 'One Belt, One Road' project. And as Laila Humairah reports, it was not just trade that brought the two countries together. For more, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #MoneyTalks #Economy #RussiaChina