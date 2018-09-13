POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Colombia’s refugee crisis | Cambodia’s opposition leader released | Sexism in sport
47:50
World
More than a million Venezuelans flee to Colombia. The country is happy to help but can it afford the kindness? Also Cambodia's opposition leader is released on bail after a year behind bars. Will it have any impact on the country's democracy? And sexism in sport. Was Serena Williams a victim of prejudice or just a sore loser? #ColombiaRefugees #Cambodia #USOpen
September 13, 2018
