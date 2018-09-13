World Share

Is Serena Williams a victim or just a sore loser?

After being docked a game at the US Open final, Serena Williams accused the umpire of sexism, saying he would never do the same if she were a man. The whole incident has sparked a debate involving everyone from players to the officials themselves. So was Williams the victim of sexism or is she just a sore loser? #serena #serenawilliams #sexism Guests: Charlie Eccelshare Journalist at Telegraph Sport Allen Linton II Academic and host of ALL Sports on WHPK, a non-profit community radio station #SerenaWilliams #USOpen