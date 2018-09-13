POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Serena Williams a victim or just a sore loser?
12:51
World
Is Serena Williams a victim or just a sore loser?
After being docked a game at the US Open final, Serena Williams accused the umpire of sexism, saying he would never do the same if she were a man. The whole incident has sparked a debate involving everyone from players to the officials themselves. So was Williams the victim of sexism or is she just a sore loser? #serena #serenawilliams #sexism Guests: Charlie Eccelshare Journalist at Telegraph Sport Allen Linton II Academic and host of ALL Sports on WHPK, a non-profit community radio station #SerenaWilliams #USOpen
September 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?