Cambodia’s opposition leader Kem Sokha released
Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha released
Last year, Cambodia’s opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested and jailed after being accused of treason. But after spending 12 months behind bars he's been released on bail and placed under house arrest. Sokha was detained as Cambodia was preparing for elections. It meant that Prime Minister Hun Sen ran virtually unopposed and secured another five-year term. But after significant foreign criticism, Hun Sen has been forced to take action and release some of his political opponents. So is this a step forward for Cambodia? Guest: Mu Sochua Vice president Cambodia National Rescue Party #KemSokha #Cambodia
September 13, 2018
