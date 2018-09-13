POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Colombia bear Venezuela’s refugee crisis?
More than three million Venezuelans have fled the country - more than one million of them to neighbouring Colombia. Its president, Ivan Duque, says that taking in Venezuelans will benefit Colombia in the long run. But is he right? His country's resources are limited. And the influx of migrants has bought not only rising unemployment but also poverty and disease. So can Colombia really cope? Guests: Christian Visnes Regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Colombia Paloma Valencia Senator for the Democratic Centre Party Dylan Baddour Journalist Gimena Sanchez Rights advocate at the Washington Office on Latin America #Colombia #Venezuela #Refugees
September 13, 2018
