Kosovo-Serbia Border: A land exchange that redraws divisions?

The Balkans wars of the 1990s were among the bloodiest of the late 20th century - and coined a chilling phrase in modern conflict - ethnic cleansing. Now there's talk of separating parts of that region once again on religious and racial grounds. What will it take to end the tensions? Joining us is Bekim Collaku, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic of Kosovo; Boris Tadic, Serbia's President from 2004 to 2012; Charles Crawford, Britian's Ambassador to Bosnia from 1996 to 1998 and Serbia from 2001 to 2003. And James Ker-Lindsay, Senior Research Fellow on Balkans politics at the London School of Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #kosovo #serbia #balkans