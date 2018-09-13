POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU parliament approves copyright reforms | Money Talks
It is an outcome some say could literally break the internet. European lawmakers have approved updates to digital copyright rules. They will require internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube to pay publishers and block unlicensed content. It ends two years of intense lobbying from music legends and tech giants alike, as Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on this, we speak to Diego Naran-ho, Senior Policy Advisor at European Digital Rights - an association defending online rights and freedoms. #EU #copyright #internet
September 13, 2018
