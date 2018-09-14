POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
51:48
World
Russia's war games | Canadian pipeline project halted | The case against social media
What the Russians call Vostok 2018 reportedly involves 300-thousand troops and tens of thousands of planes, tanks, ships and armored vehicles. Plus, a court halts a massive pipeline project in Canada. Is this a win for the country's indigenous people? Or a blow to their economy? And we speak to a founding father of silicon valley, who argues that you should cancel all your social media accounts. #theNewsmakers #Vostok #Wargames
September 14, 2018
