World Share

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline halted

The fight over fossil fuels has halted a massive expansion to Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline. Currently, it carries 300,000 barrels a day, and the project would triple production. But opponents successfully argued in court that an oil spill would threaten the way of life for First Nations, and could kill a community of endangered whales. The ruling was met with a collective groan by oil companies, who complain that the decision is costing Canada a lot of money. Randolph Nogel reports. #Canada #Pipeline #firstnation