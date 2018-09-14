POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does the Trans Mountain Pipeline threaten First Nations of Canada?
14:07
World
Does the Trans Mountain Pipeline threaten First Nations of Canada?
A court has halted construction of a Canadian pipeline that cuts through many First Nations communities. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion was being constructed to give Canadian oil access to new markets. But protests led to indefinite delays and compelled Kinder Morgan - the holding company - to halt its construction as they were racking up losses. Is Trudeau siding with big oil? Guests Rueben George - Project manager for the Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sacred Trust Initiative Joe Dion - CEO of Frog Lake Energy Resource Corporation #Pipeline #FirstNations #Canada
September 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?