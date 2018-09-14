Top Roald Dahl film adaptations | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

"A little nonsense now and then, is cherished by the wisest men." Those wise and witty words are from author Roald Dahl. The man who brought us 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 'James and the Giant Peach' and 'The Twits' was born nearly 100 years ago on the 13th of September. It's a day now known as Roald Dahl Day and celebrated in a myriad of ways the world over. And while the spy-turned-writer's words have long mesmerized readers of all ages, his fantastical tales have also been adapted for the screen. To speak about his life and legacy, Showcase is joined by Donald Sturrock is Roald Dahl's official biographer. #RoaldDahl #Literature #Showcase