What's behind Russia's Vostok military exercises?
18:23
World
Russian is holding the biggest war games since the days of the Soviet Union. Is Russia trying to send a message to the U.S. and Europe? Or is Moscow preparing for something much bigger? Guests Sergey Markov - Political scientist and journalist Luke Coffey - Former special advisor to the UK Ministry of Defence Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti - Research fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies Oubai Shahbandar - TRT World's defence analyst #Russia #Vostok #Wargames
September 14, 2018
