Hurricane Florence: Storm's violent grind leaves at least four dead

Hurricane Florence may have been downgraded to a tropical storm - but it's been lashing much of the US East Coast with strong winds and heavy rain. At least three people have been killed. The storm made landfall as a category one, weaker than originally expected. Even so, authorities have had to rescue hundreds of people from flooded coastal areas. Nicole Johnston has the latest. #HurricaneFlorence #Storm #EastCoast