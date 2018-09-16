POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mogadishu Exhibition: Students recreate war-torn Somali capital
02:34
World
Mogadishu Exhibition: Students recreate war-torn Somali capital
After decades of war, the once grand city of Mogadishu in Somalia lies in ruins. But a group of architecture students has launched a project to re-capture and preserve the capital's glory days. The team has digitally re-modelled many of the city's buildings and hopes its work will influence the post-war construction of a modern Mogadishu. Sarah Morice reports #Mogadishu #Somali #Architecture
September 16, 2018
