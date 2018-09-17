POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Financial Crisis: A legacy of austerity and decline?
26:00
BizTech
Financial Crisis: A legacy of austerity and decline?
A decade after the collapse of the Lehman Brothers bank, we're still feeling the effects. Global recession, the eurozone debt crisis and long-lasting austerity followed - have the problems gone away? And if not, what's to stop it all happening again? Joining us is Professor Anastasia Nesvetailova, Director of City Political Economy Research Centre at City University; Jack Aldane, Independent Journalist; Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser, Centre for Economics and Business Research and Catherine McBride, Senior economist at the Institute for Economic Affairs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Financialcrisis #LehmanBrothers
September 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?