Financial Crisis: A legacy of austerity and decline?

A decade after the collapse of the Lehman Brothers bank, we're still feeling the effects. Global recession, the eurozone debt crisis and long-lasting austerity followed - have the problems gone away? And if not, what's to stop it all happening again? Joining us is Professor Anastasia Nesvetailova, Director of City Political Economy Research Centre at City University; Jack Aldane, Independent Journalist; Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser, Centre for Economics and Business Research and Catherine McBride, Senior economist at the Institute for Economic Affairs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Financialcrisis #LehmanBrothers