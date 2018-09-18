POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lessons from Lehman | Daesh’s demise? | The UAE’s visa amnesty
51:56
World
Lessons from Lehman | Daesh’s demise? | The UAE’s visa amnesty
From the great depression to the great recession. It's a decade since the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Has the world learned from its mistakes or is history destined to repeat itself? Also, US-backed forces attack Daesh's last stronghold in Syria. Is this the end of the terror group as we know it? And why is the UAE offering a visa amnesty to its illegal residents? #TheNewsmakers #LehmanBrothers #Daesh
September 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?