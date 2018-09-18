The CIF Dialogues | Contemporary Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
As the 21st century evolves and shifts, so does the global arts scene, which is something that can easily be seen on the banks of the Bosphorus. To reflect this, the 'Contemporary Istanbul: Art, Culture and Education Foundation' is holding a series of workshops, exhibitions and panels on how to fuel innovation and creativity through culture and understanding. To learn more about the events, Showcase is joined by Vanessa Arelle, who is a social entrepreneur & cultural strategist working with CIF this year.
September 18, 2018
