Why did Lehman Brothers fail?
03:08
World
Why did Lehman Brothers fail?
Few thought it would happen. They said Lehman Brothers was too big to fail. But in 2008 the investment bank filed for bankruptcy. The largest in US history. And as Lehman fell, the world's economy began to fall with it, unleashing a financial crisis not seen since the great depression. Thousands lost their homes, even more lost their jobs, leaving the economy in tatters. But could it happen again? Hyder Abbasi reports.
September 18, 2018
