Could we see another financial crash?
19:21
World
On September 15th, 2008 the US government allowed investment bank Lehman Brothers to fail, setting off a market earthquake. So who was to blame? Most of the world said it was the banks themselves. But that was a decade ago. Since then new regulations have been put in place to keep the banks in check. But are they enough to prevent another crash? Guests Michael Barr – Former US Treasury official Thomas Russo – Former vice chairman and general counsel at Lehman Brothers Laurence Ball – Economics Professor at Johns Hopkins University #LehmanBrothers #GreatRecession #Economy
September 18, 2018
